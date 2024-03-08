Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of International Bancshares worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in International Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in International Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in International Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

