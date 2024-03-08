Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,180 shares of company stock worth $35,545,911. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

