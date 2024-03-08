Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

