Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $79.64 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00063961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00021477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,679 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

