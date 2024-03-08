Kaushal Bhikhesh Dhruv Sells 6,531 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) insider Kaushal Bhikhesh Dhruv sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $19,919.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Latham Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.34 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 717.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 575,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 81,102 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

