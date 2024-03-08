Kaushal Bhikhesh Dhruv Sells 6,531 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) insider Kaushal Bhikhesh Dhruv sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $19,919.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Latham Group Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.34 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 717.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 575,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 81,102 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on SWIM
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Latham Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.