Kaspa Price Tops $0.15 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and $98.66 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,943,070,334 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,940,391,511.286133 with 22,940,391,634.75686 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15532276 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $96,693,956.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.