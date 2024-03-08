Kamada’s (KMDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kamada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
