Just Group plc (LON:JUST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Just Group Stock Up 12.1 %

JUST stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.27) on Friday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.80 ($1.28). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.49).

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

