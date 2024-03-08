JT Stratford LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,982 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

