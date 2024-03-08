JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 357.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

