JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.22% of Howmet Aerospace worth $612,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

