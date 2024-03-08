JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,839,783 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.45% of Church & Dwight worth $552,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,246,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $629,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,656 shares of company stock worth $5,432,240. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $104.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

