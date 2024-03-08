JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,070,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $430,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,929,000 after purchasing an additional 394,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.