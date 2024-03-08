JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.69% of VICI Properties worth $510,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

