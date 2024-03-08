JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $641.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,915,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 15.91% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $641,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

IEUR opened at $57.46 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

