JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $516.22 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,903,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,776 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $516,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RY opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

