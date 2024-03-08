JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $438.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $438,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $273,493,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 101,277 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.