JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,661,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of Enbridge worth $486,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

