JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352,060 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.33% of Eastman Chemical worth $484,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,724,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

