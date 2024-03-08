JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 509,909 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 509,909 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.79% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $427,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FRT opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.