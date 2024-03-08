JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 367,137 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,376,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $480,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBEM opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

