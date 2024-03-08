Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,063 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.04. 422,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,356. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average is $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

