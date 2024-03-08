Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $904,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. 555,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,967 shares of company stock worth $17,740,350. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.