Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $300,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.00. The stock had a trading volume of 453,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,322. The firm has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $198.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.51.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.