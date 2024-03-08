Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,645,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $721.48. The stock had a trading volume of 106,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

