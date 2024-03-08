Journey Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.26. 324,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,768. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $344.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.15.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

