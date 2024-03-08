Journey Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,246,000 after buying an additional 66,156 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,071,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,504,000 after buying an additional 744,168 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 240,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,117. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

