Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.01. 4,973,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $86.45 and a 1 year high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

