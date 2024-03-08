Joshua B. Cohen Sells 4,135 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX traded down $15.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,595,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
