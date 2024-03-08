Joseph Patrick Wieneke Buys 1,000 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BDGI stock opened at C$45.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.81. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$48.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDGI shares. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.25.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

