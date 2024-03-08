Jonathan Ilany Purchases 2,900 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tiptree Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $614.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth $14,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

