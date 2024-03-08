John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.650 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $174,063,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,410,000 after buying an additional 163,940 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.