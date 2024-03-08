John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,837 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.99% of John Wiley & Sons worth $40,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 53,168 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 115.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

