John Sheldon Peters Sells 1,106 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $18,271.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,454.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lemonade Stock Up 4.0 %

LMND opened at $16.74 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,198,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,847,000 after buying an additional 190,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

