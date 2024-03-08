John Janedis Sells 18,000 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Janedis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of fuboTV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $42,226.38.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in fuboTV by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 357,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,389,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after buying an additional 80,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 495.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

