Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $75.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

NASDAQ Z opened at $55.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,257 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,406 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zillow Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,015,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,761,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

