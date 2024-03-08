JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 771,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,138.0 days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF opened at $6.20 on Friday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

