James H. Dahl Purchases 2,736 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,149.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 338,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,752.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

