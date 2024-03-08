James H. Dahl Buys 643 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $13,985.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AXR opened at $22.29 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.98.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AMREP by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

