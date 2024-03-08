James H. Dahl Buys 643 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $13,985.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AMREP Price Performance
Shares of AXR opened at $22.29 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.98.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
