Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

JAGX stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

