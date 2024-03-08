Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $170.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $54,552,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

