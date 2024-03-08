Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $161.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $154.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $155.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

