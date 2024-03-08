J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $117.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

