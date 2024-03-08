Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) SVP Glen Nickolas Kuntz Buys 1,342 Shares

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) SVP Glen Nickolas Kuntz acquired 1,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $11,044.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,870. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Further Reading

