ITV plc (LON:ITV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ITV Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 55.49 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.88 ($1.14).

Get ITV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITV has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.