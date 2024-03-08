ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,535,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.74% of ITT worth $541,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after acquiring an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.