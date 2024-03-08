Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Holdings Raised by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,933,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,562 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

