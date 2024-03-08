iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $578,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

