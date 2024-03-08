iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,266,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,733,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $12,262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,242,000 after acquiring an additional 80,256 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,576,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $182.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

