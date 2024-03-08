iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $245.21. 28,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,859. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.44. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $172.04 and a 1-year high of $245.27.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

